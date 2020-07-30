Authorities arrest suspect in assault near Sioux Center

Local News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

Noe Ramos-Morales
Courtesy Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) –Authorities have arrested a suspect for an assault that occurred near Sioux Center.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m., they arrested Noe Ramos-Morales, 29, of Sioux Center.

Officials said the arrested stemmed from the investigation that started on Monday after a report of an assault that happened on a parking lot south of Sioux Center.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that Ramos-Morales assaulted a man in the parking lot of Perdue Premium Park before leaving in a 2011 Kia Sorento.

He was taken to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with willful injury.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories