Authorities arrest suspect in assault near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) –Authorities have arrested a suspect for an assault that occurred near Sioux Center.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m., they arrested Noe Ramos-Morales, 29, of Sioux Center.

Officials said the arrested stemmed from the investigation that started on Monday after a report of an assault that happened on a parking lot south of Sioux Center.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that Ramos-Morales assaulted a man in the parking lot of Perdue Premium Park before leaving in a 2011 Kia Sorento.

He was taken to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with willful injury.

