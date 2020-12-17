Authorities arrest suspect after high-speed chase in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities arrested a suspect after a high-speed chase in Sioux City Thursday evening.

According to authorities, around 2:45 p.m., a driver fled away from a routine traffic stop, leading police on a high-speed chase. The vehicle later went into a ditch at 42nd and Jefferson Street, where the driver fled on foot from the vehicle. Troopers were able to arrest the driver.

Officials said the driver dropped a gun while being chased. A search was done on the suspect’s vehicle, where drugs and a pair of brass knuckles were found.

Authorities said the suspect has previous felony charges, but did not give a name.

No other information is available at this time.