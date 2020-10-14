Authorities arrest 2 on warrants in O’Brien County, find more than 30 grams of meth in motel room

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) – Two people were arrested on warrants, and officials discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia while executing search warrants.

According to a release, an O’Brien County deputy saw a vehicle Saturday that he knew was associated with two suspects that had active arrest warrants.

The sheriff’s office then set up a surveillance operation with assistance from other law enforcement agencies as they monitored the Holiday Inn Express motel in Sheldon.

Bradley Kots, 24, of Sutherland, was found in the vehicle and arrested on a warrant for out of Cherokee County for first-degree theft (vehicle theft) and operating without owner’s consent.

Ashley Call, 33, of Spencer, was arrested in the motel room for outstanding warrants from Clay County, Iowa, for probation violations.

The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office obtained two search warrants, one the motel room at the Holiday Inn Express, and one was for the suspect’s vehicle.

Officials said the warrant for the motel room resulted in the discovery of more than 32 grams of methamphetamine as well as marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash. Drug paraphernalia and clothing were found in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Kots is also suspected of numerous vehicle thefts that occurred in northwest Iowa. The multiple vehicle thefts are still under investigation, and criminal charges are pending the outcome of these investigations.

