Authorities are asking the public to look for two men wanted for assault in Stanton

STANTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is still asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cody Murphree, but they’re also asking for help looking for a Cedar County man.

Authorities said that Murphree, 26, is wanted for another incident that happened at around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon in downtown Stanton.

Murphree and Derek Pederson, 29 of Cedar County, are wanted for an assault in Stanton where they broke into an apartment and threatened a man and a woman using a firearm.

Officials said both men fled from Stanton in a stolen white 2004 Dodge Stratus, 53 F 198.

Murphree is 5’10” with brown hair and weighs 150 lbs. Pederson is 6′, has blondish brown hair/man bun, probably has shaven, and weighs 195 lbs.

They are convicted felons and are facing numerous new felony charges in connection to Tuesday’s incident.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, both have felony warrants that have been issued for their arrest and are suspected to still be in Northeast Nebraska.

Officials said they weren’t notified of the assault for more than 20 minutes after both men left the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said Murphree and Pederson are considered to be extremely dangerous and have made comments of having nothing to lose.

If they or the Dodge Stratus are seen, officials are asking you to call 911 immediately.