SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A University of South Dakota (USD) professor will be in Sioux City to talk about the Missouri River in March.

According to a press release, Mark Dixon, a professor at USD who is studying ecology and vegetation change along the Missouri River, co-authored a chapter in the 2022 book Heartland River: A Cultural and Environmental History of the Big Sioux River Valley. At the talk in Sioux City, he will discuss some of the material in his chapter as well as go over the book overall.

It is expected that Dixon will also bring copies of the book to the event.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. proceeding a board meeting of the Loess Hills Audubon Society, though the press release notes that members of the public are invited to watch the board meeting.