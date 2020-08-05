August 5: Nebraska has 8 additional deaths due to COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 5 at 6:30 p.m., there were a total of 27,489 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 311 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus rise to 340.

The DHHS reports that 19,885 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 148 active hospitalizations with 1,681 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 290,477 people have been tested with 262,692 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.