August 2: Iowa adds 544 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that the state’s total case of COVID-19 is 45,481 as of Sunday morning.

Compared to the numbers reported Saturday at 10:03 a.m., there are 544 new cases.

Health officials reported two more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 874.

The state’s health department announced 117 additional recoveries, bringing the recovery number to 32,919.

Iowa has 11,688 active cases of COVID-19.

IDPH said that 485,829 people have been tested for the virus and 438,345 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department mentions that one in six Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. This update is as of 11:10 a.m. August 2.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.