August 2: Nebraska adds 311 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 2 at 6:10 p.m., there were a total of 26,702 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 311 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus remains at 332.

The DHHS reports that 19,575 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 144 active hospitalizations with 1,630 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 281,387 people have been tested with 254,404 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.