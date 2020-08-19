August 19: New Woodbury County COVID-19 data reported

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials report there have been a total of 3,838 positive COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County.

This report comes after Siouxland District Health did not report daily numbers Tuesday, as they said they were revising how numbers would be reported, especially with the concern about the data reported by the IDPH.

Health officials also report there were 3,480 recovered cases and 54 total deaths in the county.

Compared to Tuesday data from the state’s coronavirus dashboard, there are six new positive COVID-19 cases, no new virus-related deaths, and 14 more recoveries in the county.

Regarding hospitalizations, officials reported there is 24 total. Of them, 16 are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Additionally, 10 are of Woodbury County residents.

Read the SDHD release about their data reporting below.