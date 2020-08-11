August 11: Total COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska up to 351

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 11 at 6:20 p.m., there were a total of 29,030 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s …. new cases.
The total deaths related to the coronavirus is now at 351.
The DHHS reports that 21,312 people have recovered from the disease.
They also say that there are 157 active hospitalizations with 1,880 cumulative hospitalizations.
DHHS said that 308,755 people have been tested with 279,432 of them coming back negative.
Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.
