August 1: Nebraska adds 180 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 1 at 6:10 p.m., there were a total of 26,391 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 180 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus remains at 332.

The DHHS reports that 19,325 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 142 active hospitalizations with 1,629 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 277,526 people have been tested with 250,852 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.