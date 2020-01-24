Auditor rules that Woodbury County Supervisor Taylor voter registration canceled

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The voting registration of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor was canceled Friday morning.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill made the announcement after a hearing was held Thursday.

The issue came up after Maria Rundquist submitted a Voter Registration Challenge at the end of December, saying that Taylor didn’t live at his residence on Grandview Boulevard in Sioux City. A hearing was then held Thursday, Jan. 23, where many residents presented arguments and evidence against Taylor.

Taylor bought a second property on May 8, 2019, on Christy Road in Sioux City. Taylor said that he spent his time living at the Grandview Boulevard address. During the Thursday hearing, Taylor said he was deployed to Romania and the month after that, he had to stay at the Christy Road residence to take care of his kids in his wife’s absence.

The board reviewed evidence from residents and from Taylor, including bills sent to his Grandview residence and letters supporting him. The board said that Taylor told his lender that his residence was the one on Christy Road.

The board said that while the documentation Taylor provided shows that organization and business have his Grandview Boulevard address on file, it doesn’t necessarily indicate he was actually living there.

A second hearing for Taylor will determine whether his position as Woodbury County Supervisor for District 2 is legitimate because of the residency issue. That hearing is scheduled to take place Monday at 10 a.m.

