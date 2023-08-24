SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Auditor Rob Sand is on a tour of all 99 counties and then some. Here in Sioux City, Sand made a stop to hear from Siouxlanders about what they think needs to be looked into at the state level.

Topics discussed included the new school voucher bill as well as Senate File 478 signed into law by Governor Reynolds last session.

It bars the auditor’s office from going to court against another statewide elected official, state departments, agencies, and boards or commissions to enforce a subpoena for documents.

“Public has a right to know how their money is getting spent but if we don’t have audits for private schools if we don’t have open meetings if we don’t have open records, then how are we going to know how our money is getting spent and whether or not taxpayers are getting a good return on their investment? We’re not, and the fact that they don’t want that, I think, is a red flag too,” Sand said.

“We know what its going to do ultimately is increase waste of tax payer dollars and increase corruption because the list of documents in this law, that are now harder for us to access, is effectively a list of places to steal money from,” Sand said.

The bill also targets certified public accountants who are auditing cities, school districts and other public entities.

After his stop in Sioux City, Sand made his way to Denison for another townhall.