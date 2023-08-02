SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The State Auditor wants Iowans to understand the important role of the State Appeal Board and why he’s been recently voting against claims.

An example of a claim that Auditor Rob Sand voted against was the nearly $5 million settlement from the University of Iowa.

Sand explained that the Appeals Board can approve claims too quickly, and that leads to taxpayer dollars serving individuals rather than the people of Iowa.

“I came at it with really a passion for accountability for people in positions of trust and power, and I think that’s important because if we’re looking at it and sort of saying ‘well write every check, it doesn’t matter what’s in front of us,’ then we’re not actually doing the work to protect taxpayers,” Sand said.

The Board consists of the State Treasurer, the Director of the Iowa Department of Management, and the State Auditor.