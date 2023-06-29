SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors released the audit report for the previous fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

The audit was conducted by William & Company, P.C. who reported that Woodbury County collected a total of $174,864,618 in property tax, according to a release from the Board of Supervisors. Of the property tax money collected, $6,678,906 were tax credits from the state.

Compared to the previous fiscal year, the county had a 1.3% increase in revenue from operations, totaling $60,517,179. Meanwhile, county operations expenditures totaled $89,057,395, a 34.6% increase from the previous year.

The release additionally states that $39,905,644 was retained to finance the continued county operations. The balance of the collected property tax was forwarded to the townships, school districts, cities, and other taxing bodies in the county.

The county received $13,546,566 in intergovernmental revenues and $2,883,180 in charges for services during the year.

The full audit report can be found by clicking here. You can view the full list of audit reports over the years on the “Financial Reports” page of the Woodbury County government website.