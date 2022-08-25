SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Thousands of dollars in district funds used by the Emmetsburg football coach were investigated due to improper use after the state conducted an audit of their accounts.

According to a press release from the Office of Auditor of the State of Iowa, A special investigation of the Emmetsburg Community School District Student Activity Football Accounts and more accounts from July 1, 2016, to August 31, 2021.

The release stated that district officials indicated concern regarding an unspecified transaction and fundraising activities managed by the high school football Coach Mike Dunlap.

The auditor of the state reported that the investigation found $16,117.83 of improper disbursements and $703 of unsupported disbursements.

According to the release, $16,117.83 was used to buy items such as clothing, and the release specified that those should have been reimbursed to the district. The district was unable to provide documentation for the unsupported $703, which included food, equipment, and other items that the release stated would have been “reasonable” for district operations.

The purchases that didn’t have documentation were unable to be determined if they were used for the district as they should have been, or if they were used for personal purchases, according to the release.

The release stated that the investigation made it impossible for the auditor to determine if additional funds may have been improperly used.

The auditor suggested that the district officials review the board and district policies to ensure they are within the proper guidelines that are issued by the Department of Education, according to the release. It was also recommended that the officials make sure that all fundraising events are approved and keep sufficient documentation to support that all fundraising activities and disbursements abide by policies.

The release stated the copies of the report have been filed with the Division of Criminal Investigation, the Palo Alto County Attorney’s Office, and the Attorney General’s Office, and is also available for review online.