Auction honors Sioux City’s first female police officer

by: KCAU Staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Friends and family came together to celebrate the life of the first active-duty female police officer in Sioux City.

Marilyn Monlux began her career in the police force in 1983.

She battled cancer until December of last year. Now, her family is holding an auction to help with the expenses.

Kathy Jochims, a friend of Marilyn’s, said she refused a funeral service.

The auction is a way to bring closure to those whose lives were changed by Marilyn.

“Being able to have this benefit to raise money for her daughter and help her daughter close things up the way she needs to. [It] is also an opportunity for all the lives that Marilyn touched, to be here in joy,” said Jochims.

Donations can be dropped off at the Municipal Credit Union for the next 90 days.

