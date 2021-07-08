Auction brings in more than $336,000 to support Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More than $336,000 was raised during Tailgate for Heelan, held on June 9, to support Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools.

Heelan Schools announced the Heelan auction “Tailgate for Heelan” was held at the new high school and brought in 400 guests.

The tally included the PRIDE Blitz match challenge, a raffle and Fund-a-Cause donations for the Heelan Weight Room used by students in grades 7-12.

Heelan said after the social hour on the new Crusader Courtyard, dinner was served from tailgate tents honoring area state universities and guests dined in the O’Gorman Fieldhouse.

A “Crusader of the Year” award was presented to 1951 Heelan grad Larry Walsh was presented “Crusader of the Year” for supporting the schools and helped the effort in creating the Crusader Courtyard on the school campus. A “Distinguished Volunteer” award was presented to Sid and Linda Shoemaker ’81. The couple has volunteered extensively for BHCS and others for many years.

The Heelan Auction is the only annual fundraising event that supports the Bishop Heelan school system, which includes four elementary schools and the high school.