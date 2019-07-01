ATV rollover near Akron sends one to hospital

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — An ATV rollover near Akron, Iowa on Saturday night sent one man to the hospital.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Harvey, 59 of Akron, was driving an ATV on 130th Street. He lost control trying to take a left turn onto Dogwood Avenue, about four and a half miles northeast of Akron. Once he lost control, the ATV rolled throwing him off the ATV.

The sheriff’s office said Harvey was found on by someone passing by as he was on the side of the road at 7:15 Saturday night.

Harvey was taken to a helicopter landing zone so he could be life-flighted to Mercy One. His injuries are considered serious by not life-threatening.