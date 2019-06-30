A bull charges ATV, sending one to hospital

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — An ATV crash near Hinton, Iowa sends one to the hospital.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, June 28 around 4:45 p.m. they were called to Harness Road in rural Hinton for a reported ATV crash.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release that the driver, Joseph Eickholt was a quarter of a mile from the nearest road. The incident occurred when Eickhold was checking his cattle in the field when a bull charged towards him. As he was trying to avoid the bull, he was thrown from the ATV as it rolled 6 or 8 feet and landed in a washout.

Eickhold was able to use his cell phone to call for help. When his family located him, they called 911.

Eickhold was life-flighted to Mercy One where his condition is unknown. The sheriff’s office does not believe his injuries are life-threatening, according to the press release.