Friday, the Cedar County Sheriffs Office received a call of a fatality accident at the intersection of 897 Rd and 560 Ave.

Upon arrival, officers determined that Jessi Anderson, 21, of Yankton, South Dakota, was an occupant on a 4 wheel ATV that failed to maneuver the T-intersection.

Anderson was thrown from the ATV and was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident.

The accident was investigated by the Cedar County Sheriffs Office.