ATV accident injures northeast Nebraska man

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) - A man was injured after an ATV accident in northeast Nebraska.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s office said that they responded to an ATV accident Friday around 3:15 p.m.

Ryan Kander, 42, of Stanton was driving the ATV north in a field off 829th Road, about 10 miles northeast of Clarkson.

He was working with cattle when the ATV had a mechanical failure that caused him to lose control. The ATV rolled and ejected him.

He was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for possible internal injuries.