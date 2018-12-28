ATV accident injures northeast Nebraska man
STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) - A man was injured after an ATV accident in northeast Nebraska.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s office said that they responded to an ATV accident Friday around 3:15 p.m.
Ryan Kander, 42, of Stanton was driving the ATV north in a field off 829th Road, about 10 miles northeast of Clarkson.
He was working with cattle when the ATV had a mechanical failure that caused him to lose control. The ATV rolled and ejected him.
He was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for possible internal injuries.
