Spencer attorney arrested for being drunk in court

Courtesy Clay County Sheriff’s Office

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman serving as an attorney in the Clay County Courthouse was arrested after police determined she was drunk.

The Spencer Police Department was called to the Clay County Courthouse on December 11 at 1:30 p.m. for a woman who was drunk. Upon arrival, officers found Dianne Wallwey, 49, of Spencer, who was acting as an attorney, was intoxicated.

Court documents said that an officer noted that she had the smell of alcohol on her breath, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech. A breathalyzer showed she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.209%, more than double the legal limit.

She had previously served as a magistrate judge in Iowa’s third district.

Wallwey was charged with public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor, and booked into the Clay County Jail.

