SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City firefighters responded to an attic fire early Monday morning.

Sioux City Fire Rescue received a report at 4:16 a.m. of smoke coming from the attic on the 1400 block of Summit Street.

By the time firefighters arrived, they found a small fire and quickly put it out.

No injuries were reported. There was only minor damage to the attic.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.