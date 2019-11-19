Attempted murder suspect at large, Spirit Lake authorities asking for the public’s help

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities in Spirit Lake, Iowa, are asking the public’s help in finding an attempted murder suspect.

According to a press release, around 11 p.m. on Monday, authorities were called to the Kum and Go in Spirit Lake for a report of a stabbing. When the cops arrived on the scene they found a female customer had been stabbed inside the store. The customer was transported to the Lake Regional Health Care Center.

Police said that the suspected, Teangelo Lamel Grice, 43, left the scene on foot before they arrived. Authorities describe Grice as a black male, 5’11”, 200 lbs with brown eyes. Authorities mentioned that he is wanted on the following charges:

Attempted murder

Domestic, third offense

Violation no-contact order

False imprisonment

First-degree burglary

Assault while displaying a weapon

Authorities warn the public not to approach Grice. If anyone sees or knows of Grice’s whereabouts, authorities said to contact your local enforcement agency, the Spirit Lake Police Department at 712-336-5776 or the Dickinson County Communication Center at 712-336-2525. Police said that callers may remain anonymous.