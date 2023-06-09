SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Multiple charges, including attempted murder, filed against a Sioux City man for a May 2022 shooting have been dropped.

Vincent Verzani, 21, had been charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, reckless use of a firearm, and willful injury on June 2, 2022.

Verzani was accused of at the time of driving around town looking for a woman with two men on May 14. Documents stated that after the vehicle pulled over on the 1400 block of Ingleside Avenue, he walked toward a man that was with the woman and shot him at least four times.

During an interview with Verzani, he allegedly admitted to shooting the man, adding that he had the pistol on him while looking for the woman because she could not be with a man like the victim.

On February 28, 2023, Verzani’s lawyer filed a notice of intent that they would argue self-defense at trial.

On March 28, 2023, Verzani’s defense filed a motion to dismiss all charges but possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, arguing that the state couldn’t prosecute as the victim refused to cooperate. The defense stated that the victim was under federal investigation at the time of the incident and was federally indicted on gun crimes since Verzani’s arrest. The victim’s attorney told authorities that the victim refused to participate, and later pleaded guilty to the federal charges.

Verzani’s defense lawyer also reminded the court that they filed the notice of intent of self-defense, as Verzani had claimed to shoot the alleged victim to defend himself from being shot. The only other witness to the events was the woman the defendant was looking for, who the prosecution expected to support Verzani’s version of events.

The judge dismissed the four charges later that day.

Verzani’s defense then asked on June 5 to dismiss the last charge, one count of possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender. The defense argued that Verzani was charged with third-degree harassment in 2019, but later made a deal to avoid trial. He was never convicted of any domestic violence crime, “so the only issue is whether the defendant was subject to a protective order” of which Verzani wasn’t even given a chance to contest. They continued, saying that the protective order does not state Verzani was “a credible threat.”

The judge dismissed the count of possession of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender later that day.