Attempted murder charges dropped against 2 of 3 arrested for Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Charges of attempted murder have been dropped against two of the three men arrested for Monday’s shooting in Sioux City.

Court records show that the attempted murder charges against Carlo Brown and Steven Brown were dismissed Tuesday. Officials said both men were advised of the possibility that the State may still file charges.

A third person Tracy Smith, who was arrested Monday, is still charged with attempted murder. Smith is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $100,000 bond and his court date is May 22 at 9 a.m.

Court documents said Smith went to 509 Isabella Street and started a disturbance with the female resident.

Officials reported that her father was at the house and followed Smith and his friends when they left the residence in their vehicle.

Authorities said the driver stopped the vehicle at W 3rd and Myrtle Street and Smith fired numerous shots with a 9 mm handgun which hit the female’s father’s vehicle at least three times.