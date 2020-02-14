Attempted murder charge dismissed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An attempted murder charge has been dismissed because the victim says someone else may have pulled the trigger.

Matthew Bol, 18, was accused of firing several shots into a crowd on January 31, near West 7th Street and Sioux Street.

One of the shots fired struck a woman in the leg.

According to the Assistant Woodbury County Attorney, the victim has identified another person as the possible shooter.

There is now insufficient evidence to convict Bol.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.