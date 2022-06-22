SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are searching for a man who was reported to have attempted to abduct a 14-year-old in Sioux City.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD), officials received a report at 7:06 p.m. on Monday of a 14-year-old who had been taken by an unknown man on Sioux City’s Northside.

The release stated that the teen was walking in an alley near the 1400 block of Pierce Street when a man in a gray pickup truck pulled up behind her and told her to get in. The man allegedly took hold of her wrist, attempting to coax her into the truck.

The release stated that the teen feared for her safety, so she got into the truck. The man then drove away with her inside until she jumped out of the vehicle in the area of 41st and Hamilton, officials said.

The SCPD described the man as a Hispanic male in his late 30’s to 40’s, about 5-feet 8-iches tall, and about 180 pounds. The release stated that he was described as “barrel-chested” and had a gap in his teeth. The truck that the man was driving was described as a possible gray Ford with an extended cab pickup and branches in the back.

“[The teen] responded in a way that is very commendable,” said Community Policing Sergeant Jeremy McClure, “She got away from the car as soon as she could and ran straight to safety, and there were people at the store that were able to help her and get the care she needed.”

Anyone with information on this person is encouraged to call the SCPD at 712-279-6960.