Atokad Downs welcomes Siouxlanders to annual horse race

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – For more than 50 years, Atokad Downs has been the host of horse racing in South Sioux City for one day each year, but that all might change in the near future.

Hundreds of Siouxlanders made their way to Atokad Downs for the Annual Horse Races on Saturday as WarHorse Gaming sets its sights on South Sioux City.

“Now that Nebraska has authorized gaming at the horse tracks, you’re going to see a resurgence in the whole industry for horse racing because there’ll be money going into the purses, and it’ll start making more sense financially,” said Lance Morgan.

The casino is set to open later this year and be in full operation by 2022.