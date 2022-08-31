ADAIR, Iowa (KCAU) — Five federal search warrants were executed in western central Iowa Wednesday.

Agents from the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) execute them at the following locations.

– 300 block of Audubon Street, Adair

– 300 block of Truman Road, Anita

– 1100 block of 4th Avenue South, Denison

– 2700 block of Highway 59, Denison

– 3000 block of 370th Street, Manning

A spokesperson with the ATF told KCAU 9 News that search warrants were regarding an ongoing investigation related to violations of federal firearms law.

KCIM first reported about the search warrants, saying two specific locations of the search included BW Outfitters in Denison and Anita.

Agents, investigators, and personnel from the ATF and FBI conducted the searches as “an official law enforcement action,” the release stated.

The ATF spokesperson told KCAU 9 that more details will be released, but not at this time.