At least 100 students walk out of SSC High School Friday afternoon

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – At least 100 students from the South Sioux City High School walked out of school Friday to protest against what they say are racist and sexist issues within the school.

With homemade signs and megaphones, the students gathered in front of the school entrance as a demonstration against school staff, saying they have treated minority students poorly

The school administration said they’re listening to the students and want them to know their voices are being heard, and the district is working on those issues.