At least 1 injured after pickup crashes into North Sioux City Subway

SIOUX CITY, (KCAU) – At least one person was injured after a pickup crashed into a Subway in North Sioux City.

The crash happened Tuesday around 11 a.m. at the Subway at 104 and 106 Marie Avenue.

The store’s manager told KCAU 9 that an elderly gentleman who had just visited the store, had left his pickup in drive and crashed into the store.

The manager added that they were sitting at a table inside next to the wall and were thrown when the truck crashed. The employee was injured in the incident and was taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story.