SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A traditional Fourth of July might look like families spending time outdoors, hosting cookouts, and bringing the night to an end with some patriotic fireworks. However, for those with asthma, Independence Day celebrations might look a little different.

Smoke from cooking outdoors and setting off fireworks might be the most obvious asthma trigger to avoid, but there’s a lot more to take into consideration. The CDC lists more than a dozen asthma triggers, including heat, humidity, and pollen.

“We can expect worse pollen seasons due to the increased temperature and longer growing seasons, as well as worsening air pollution with higher levels of ozone and more drought cycles leading to wildfires,” said Pulmonologist Dr. Laurie Manka, “That’s why it’s so important to track how these irritants affect your asthma, avoid exposure and have a solid plan with your doctor to keep asthma controlled on a daily basis, so when you do encounter these triggers, they’re less likely to cause a serious problem that can lead to hospitalization.”

Siouxland has seen quite a few thunderstorms in recent weeks, which is also an irritant for asthmatics. A release from National Jewish Health states that climate change prolongs warm weather conditions and causes increased chances for severe weather.

“Light rain can actually help improve ambient pollen for those whose asthma is triggered by summer allergens, but certain thunderstorms and weather fronts can concentrate mold and pollen spores and sweep them into the clouds,” said Dr. Manka, “The humidity and electricity of the storm then rupture the spores, making them smaller particles that are more easily inhaled into the lungs and sinuses.”

To decrease the risk of triggering asthma symptoms, Dr. Manka has recommended checking pollen counts, weather forecasts, and making necessary adjustments to treatment plans. If you find that conditions are not favorable, it might be best to stay inside.