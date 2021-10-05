Assistant manager accused of stealing 20K from Sioux City convenience store

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An assistant manager of a Sioux City convenience store is charged with first-degree theft after allegedly stealing more than $20,000 from the store.

According to court documents, on October 1, the Sioux City Police Department received a report of a theft at a Kum and Go on Gordon Drive. The manager accused Theodore Langfitt, 24, Sioux City, who was the assistant manager of the store, stole bank deposits totaling $20,036 from September 25-26.

Documents said video captured Langfitt putting the money in his backpack and leaving the store. He never returned to work and told the manager he was going to seek treatment for alcoholism.

In an interview, Langfitt admitted to spending the money and giving it away to family and friends. Documents said none of the money was able to be recovered.

Langfitt was arrested and charged with first-degree theft. He was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $2,000 bond.