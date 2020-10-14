Assistance program helps low-income Siouxland families pay utility bills

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – During this pandemic, a growing number of Siouxlanders are struggling to make ends meet, and a federal program can help with at least one monthly bill.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program begins now until April. The program not only helps pay for heating, but the entire utility bill for low-income families.

“It can keep them warm. It can really keep your pipes from freezing in the winter time this payment. This payment allows people to pay for their prescriptions and to buy their groceries and to use the money they would have spent trying to pay their energy bill on other needed necessary items in their home,” Jean Logan, Executive Director of Community Action Agency, said.

She said the credit received to help pay those utility bills will vary based on things like household size and disabilities. She adds the number of Siouxland families struggling is higher than the agency has ever seen.

“Maybe they’re under-employed. Maybe they’ve been called back but not called back to their full-time position they have been before. So there’s a whole new group of people out there that we have never seen that now are finding themselves in need of these programs and services,” Logan said.

People and families do need to qualify for the program.

Eligibility for participation is established according to federal income guidelines which varies on household size.

You can apply here.

