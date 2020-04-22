Ashton woman sustains life-threatening injuries from single-vehicle rollover

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities believe that alcohol and speed played a part in an Ashton woman who sustained life-threatening injuries from a single-vehicle rollover on Sunday.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover at Hwy 75 and Kestrel Avenue on Sunday at 2:15 a.m.

Authorities said when deputies arrived at the scene, they located a 2002 Buick Lesabre in the ditch on its top.

Officials mention that deputies also found the driver, Allison Johnson, 23, of Ashton, about 150 feet away from the Buick in a corn field.

The sheriff’s office said emergency crews immediately requested Wings One helicopter to respond to the scene and she was flown to a Sioux City hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials also said that they believe that alcohol and possibly speed played a factor in the rollover.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said the rollover remains under investigation and charges against Johnson are pending from the outcome of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office says they were assisted at the scene by Le Mars Ambulance, Le Mars Fire/Rescue, Le Mars Police, Merrill Ambulance, Merrill Fire/Rescue.

Officials said that they were assisted at the hospital by the Sioux City Police Department.