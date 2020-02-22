Ashes 2 Go offered at South Sioux City church for Ash Wednesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One of the most important times of the Christian calendar begins next Wednesday. Ash Wednesday signifies the start of Lenten Season, commemorating the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert.

First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City is making Ash Wednesday available for everyone Christian, no matter how busy they are with Ashes 2 Go.

The imposition of ashes will be offered in the First Luthern Church, 3601 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City, parking lot for those traveling to and from work that day. Ashes 2 Go will be offered from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

More traditional Ash Wednesday services will be held at noon and 7 p.m.

Ashes 2 Go is a nationwide movement that has clergy and lay people visiting retail shops, street corners, homeless shelters, college campuses, and drive through locations to make the foreheads of interested passers-by with ashes. The ashes are an ancient reminder of our mortality and of penitence.