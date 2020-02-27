‘Ashes 2 go’ kicks off Lenten season in South Sioux City Wednesday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) – One of the most important times of the Christian calendar began Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday signifies the start of the Lenten season and some Siouxlanders got a jump start to the day by participating in ‘Ashes 2 Go’.

First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City once again held the roadside ash program.

Siouxlanders on their way to work or dropping their kids off at school could stop by and receive their ashes.

“Ashes to go has been a movement across the country and it’s just another way of reaching out to people and adapting to where they’re at. We can’t expect people to just conform to where the church is at, the church tends to be about 20 years behind,” Pastor Doug Dill, First Lutheran Church shared.