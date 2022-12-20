SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As temperatures are expected to go into the negatives, medical officials remind Siouxlanders to bundle up to avoid frostbite.

This injury occurs when skin is exposed to freezing temperatures for five to ten minutes. The most common places for frostbite happen in the fingers, toes, and face.

Lea Mathison, MercyOne’s Trauma Program manager, said Siouxlanders should avoid hot water if they feel numbness or prickling on their skin.

“Do not submerge your hands in hot water, like that’s not going to be helpful. It’s gonna cause a lot of pain and all those pain receptors are gonna start firing off. You wanna run luke warm water over for 10 to 20 minutes, you wanna warm it but slowly,” said Mathison.

If left untreated, frostbite can cause infections in the skin and lead to a loss of a body part.