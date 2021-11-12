As temperatures drop, non profits see increasing need of donations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Temperatures have dropped and snow will soon cover the streets.

Local non profits and agencies, who thrive off of the communities donations, are now struggling to meet the needs of residents.

“This time our expenses go up with heating bills, we have more people that reside here,” said Gospel Mission Director, Paul Mahaffie. “We’re seeing that increase, more women, children, a lot more children right now and men seeking residency.”

Meet the Need Siouxland is a program that helps allocate donations and funds to other non profits in need.

“We work with agencies, everything from domestic abuse shelters to homeless shelters to counseling services, faith based services, food pantries,” said Meet the Need Siouxland President, Shelly Ackerman.

And works with these organizations first hand, meaning she can bring these non profits the exact donations they are in need of, staying updated on what items are most in demand.

“Hygiene products are always a big ting, cleaning supplies, paper products and then food donations to food pantries to help people who may not get out as much,” said Ackerman.

Mahaffie said though coats, mittens and knit caps are always needed, the not-so-commonly donated items are just as important.

“A lot of people just don’t stop and think that we need underwear for these individuals. The community comes all the time asking for different things. That and probably shoes and boots are our shortages,” said Mahaffie.

As for salvation army, today is the first day bell ringers station themselves outside of stores, collecting your donations; which all stay within Siouxland.

“That money goes towards January through November of next year and what we do with that, we help families in the Siouxland area, so that money goes towards our food pantry, towards our case management which helps with budgeting or cooking or learning new skills to help them become more self sustainable,” said Salvation Army of Siouxland Captain, Karissa Zumwalt.

Though its still a little early, non-profits are encouraging people to start thinking about toy drives and donations, as those are set to kick off soon.

