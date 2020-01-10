As temperatures decline, car thefts rise in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This time of year you don’t have to look far, to find drivers willing to leave their keys in their car and unattended to stay warm.

“If it’s bitterly cold then I’ll definitely go out and start it and just leave it there,” said Siouxlander Garrett Rollison.

“If it’s outside, I have been known to do that yes,” said Sandra Kluender.

It’s a common occurrence throughout Siouxland right now and it plays into the hands of thieves.

The Sioux City Police Department’s Crime Prevention Officer Andrew Dutler said, “Typically anytime the weather gets cold like this especially in the winter months we do have stolen vehicles.”

“More than a dozen cars in Sioux city have been swiped in the last two weeks alone. The majority of them left unattended with the keys in the ignition. That’s where things become problematic. We do have individuals in our community that are looking to target easy vehicles,” said Dutler.

And while many believe thieves are only targeting the big cities.

“Yeah, it is a concern but I live in a small town, so we don’t have too much trouble there,” Kluender said.

Rollison says, “I live in Sergeant Bluff so it’s really not that big of a deal for me.”

Police say it can happen anywhere at any time.

“Really nothing is off-limits, we see vehicles stolen from businesses, from right in front of their residence. It’s random,” Dutler said.

Even if you’re only leaving the car running for a few minutes.

“Just a little amount our time is all it takes to enter a vehicle and jump in and put it in drive,” said Dutler.