As retailer leaves downtown Sioux City, city looks for ways to reverse trend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A decades-old sporting goods store is shutting down its retail operation in downtown Sioux City, another sign that downtown Sioux City is changing.

Hauff Sporting Goods will still be office downtown, but customers will not be able to shop there. The owners said the demand for retail sales is no longer there.

“I wish we could still be here for people to walk in and do that, but that’s what happens with the times. But we still have the website, and if you call ahead, we can still wait on you but we won’t have anything in stock,” said co-owner Ellen Shaner.

Hauff Sporting Goods has been in downtown Sioux City since 1933, but they said that people are no longer coming through the door like they used to.

“Retail business is not the same as it used to be. Most of ours is team business, and so, as a result, we can have sales offices versus a retail location,” said owner Steve Hauff.

Like many cities, downtown used to be Sioux City’s retail hub, but online shopping has changed that.

“We have an e-commerce website for example, and in this day and age, you have to have that because there are people who will not get in a car and drive to where you are. So they get on the computer and they buy what they want on the computer,” said Thorpe and Company Jewellers owner Rusty Clark.

Some business owners remain hopeful for the future of downtown, especially with several new hotels being built in the area.

“Downtown, I think, is picking up the core of it is more toward the downtown area but this area has been more along the office area, but I think Sioux City is coming,” Hauff said.

Downtown Partners Executive Director Ragen Cote said, “Now, we’re gonna start seeing an environment where people are not only going to work and parking, but they are going to work, and after work, they are stopping somewhere or they know what’s around them and they are taking advantage of the opportunities that weren’t there before.”

Downtown Partners said the new hotels being built are already sparking interest from other businesses looking to open there.