Artsplash starts Saturday, down at Riverside Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The set up for ArtSplash is winding down as the excitement for the event continues to grow.

Artists and food vendors are all getting settled in at Riverside Park before the event kicks off Saturday morning.

More than 100 artists will be selling their pieces which include everything from jewelry, paintings and pottery.

Its not just artwork you can find at ArtSplash, but there’s entertainment for the whole family with a kids activities zone and food vendors.

“While obviously, it’s ArtSplash, we are the art center putting on ArtSplash so the emphasis is art. There’s a lot of other things to do, so literally, people can come here and spend the entire day with the different activities,” says Todd Behrens a Sioux City Art Center Curator.

Again ArtSplash will be Saturday through Sunday at Riverside Park and it’s five dollars to get in.