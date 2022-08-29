SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The annual art event is coming back to Sioux City in less than a week.

ArtSplash will return for the 28th year on September 3.

The event will include over 60 artists from all over the country. There will be live paintings including a live portait of the Clark Cup.

Joe Knoepfler, president of Sculpt Siouxland, said art is very visible in Siouxland and that has a positive impact on the community.

“This has always been a downtown forward presentation that we have here. We think it’s really important to bring the art and culture back to the downtown area. There’s plenty of studies that have been done nation-wide about how that affects communities. I’m a strong believer in that myself. I think the arts are a very important thing to have,” said Knoepfler.

Various streets will be closed during the event:

One lane of Nebraska Street will be closed for public safety.

3rd Street will be closed from Nebraska Street to Pierce Street.

Pierce Street will be closed from 3rd Street to the railroad tracks by 2nd Street.

Parking will also be provided at no charge at Tyson Event Center and the Long Lines parking lots along with free Shuttle Service provided by Short Staffed, Inc. to the north entrance of the festival, located at 3rd Street and Nebraska Street. Police will be present to assist guests in crossing the street.