ArtSplash festival going virtual due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Art Center will be moving its ArtSplash festival online this year.

According to a release, ArtSplash Online 2020 will begin on August 31 and will continue up to Labor Day Weekend.

ArtSplash Online will feature videos, photos, memories, and community activities on both the Art Center’s Facebook page and a specially created website, www.artsplashonline.com. Among the additional features of this celebration are highlights of artists, volunteers, and sponsors. Each day will include a variety of Facebook posts that touch on the history, growth, and excitement of the ArtSplash festival.

The Sioux City Art Center announced in July that the art festival would be held due to COVID-19, but has decided to make the festival a virtual celebration.

Plans for a traditional ArtSplash festival is scheduled to be held next year on September 4 and 5.

