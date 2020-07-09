ArtSplash canceled until 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another Siouxland event has decided to cancel this year due to COVID-19 concerns. The Sioux City Art Center announced Wednesday the 27th annual ArtSplash festival will not be held Labor Day weekend.

The event draws in more than 70 artists throughout the Midwest and thousands of visitors. With so many people in one area, organizers felt that it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel the event this year.

Discussion about canceling or postponing the event started back in March as COVID-19 numbers grew in Siouxland. Todd Behrens, the Art Center Director, said organizers even considered a mini-version of the festival. However, as numbers grew, that idea was no longer on the table.

“We made the decision to cancel, rather than postpone. Part of that is just tradition. We are always on labor day weekend, and while there’s a chance that farther into the year it might be safer, it seems unlikely,” said Behrens.

The event in Riverside Park gives artists an opportunity to show off their work and sell their unique paintings, jewelry, and yard decorations. However, this year, to adapt to these uncertain times, the Art Center is planning to host a “virtual” ArtSplash Festival on the Art Center’s Facebook page to help support vendors.

“Celebrating the artists, potentially connecting with musicians who appear at ArtSplash, some of the food vendors. We don’t know exactly what we are going to do, but we’re going to try to make it a really big splash,” said Behrens.

Behrens said organizers will bring back the ArtSplash event next year on their usual Labor Day weekend.