ArtSplash 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Art Center has announced that the 27th Annual ArtSplash art festival will not be held due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic concerns.

The Art Center’s annual fundraising event was scheduled for Labor Day Weekend from September 5-6, 2020.

Officials said the center had explored protocols for the festival’s guests, staff, vendors, and volunteers before deciding the best path forward for public safety, in consultation with the City of Sioux City.

The decision was under consideration for several weeks while the information was being gathered. It was announced following the July Art Center Association Board of Directors meeting.

“While it saddens us to cancel Art Center’s ArtSplash, we know we are making the right decision under the circumstances. We look forward to bringing the festival back in 2021 with exciting changes,” said Art Center Director, Todd Behrens. “You’ll want to mark your calendars now for September 4 and 5, 2021, and make sure you join us.”

As a part of the decision, the Art Center intends to host a “Virtual” ArtSplash festival on the center’s Facebook page.

“The virtual event will span the week leading up to and including Labor Day Weekend. We will do our best to capture and share special parts of ArtSplash’s history and experience by whatever means available until we can be together again in 2021. We will announce more details as the dates for ArtSplash week approaches,” said Erin Webber-Dreeszen, Art Center Development Coordinator.

“We are grateful to our many sponsors and volunteers for making ArtSplash possible, and with their help, we will return in a new, dynamic way, Labor Day Weekend 2021,” added Webber-Dreeszen.

The Sioux City Art Center is now open to the public.

Center officials said during the initial phase of reopening, the public will have access to only first-floor galleries.

They also mentioned that the Junior League Hands On! Gallery, the Gilchrist Learning Center, and all group activities will remain closed or canceled until further notice.

The Art Center is strongly encouraging people to wear masks and social distancing is required.

