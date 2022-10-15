SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More than 100 artists have bought blank skateboards to present at the Cash for Tricks skate competition and art exhibition on October 22 in downtown Sioux City.

According to a release from the Sioux City Skateboard Association, the street closure for the Cash for Tricks demonstration will take place in front of Hardline Coffee on 4th Street where there will be ramps and rail obstacles. Skaters will be able to earn money that was donated by sponsors for landing tricks.

During the art exhibition, artists that have purchased a blank skateboard to paint will present them during the exhibition. The release stated that the skateboard art will hang in the main Art SUX Gallery which will be open to the public for purchase from Sunday through the first week of November.

Additionally, artists will be able to choose a non-profit that a percentage of the proceeds will go to. The non-profits that will be featured include the Iowa Skatepark Organization (new skatepark in Sioux City), Noah’s Hope, Children’s Miracle Network, and Wet Noses in Le Mars.