LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Guests at the Plymouth County Fair had the opportunity to watch abandoned logs take on a new life.

Chainsaw artists Blair Smith and Scotty Toben showed off their skills to Plymouth County Fair Goers through last week.

KCAU 9 spoke with Blair about being able to not only show his craft but also teach it to people as well.

“Well, you got to have that little bit of natural ability, I can show them how to do it but you have to be able to think it, think fast,” Smith said. “I love when people come to watch because that’s why I’m here. People wonder how you do it, what you’re doing. They sit out there and watch you be able to create it, so it works well.”

Smith said that they guarantee four carvings a day and all of the creations were available for purchase at the Plymouth County Fair.